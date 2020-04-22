The Salvation Army is providing financial assistance to households affected by job loss or a reduction in hours because of COVID-19.
As of now, 17 households are in the process of receiving aid, said Lori Benson, director of community relations and volunteers for the Columbia Corps.
With $15,000 in grant funds from CoMoHelps, the organization is offering up to $500 in rent payment assistance or up to $125 for utilities.
To provide help to those whose payments may slightly exceed those limits, the Salvation Army moved $10,000 from its reserves to provide further assistance. The funds should help 40 to 60 people in addition to the 17 already being processed, Benson said.
Those applying must show proof that their financial hardship is due to COVID-19 by providing notification from their current or previous employer and statements from a landlord or local utility company as of April 1. All applicants must be Boone County residents.
To apply, contact Anthony Johnson at 573-442-3229 or Anthony.Johnson@usc.salvationarmy.org on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.