Columbia's annual Spring Shop Hop is not going to be business as usual this year. The weekend-long event will be completely virtual due to COVID-19.
The District and at least 25 local businesses will be broadcasting from The District’s Facebook Live starting at 9 a.m. until around 3 p.m. Saturday. The livestreams will be replayed on The District's Facebook page Sunday at noon.
Each business has a 15-minute time slot they can use however they choose, according to Nickie Davis, executive director of The District.
Businesses will promote new products, share the best way to purchase them and update customers on spring sales. Davis said some businesses will also do Q&As, lead a virtual yoga session, give a gallery tour or cook their most popular dish.
“It’s not just a 15-minute presentation. We want (the businesses) to have fun, and we want interaction with our customers and the community,” Davis said.
Moon Yoga Studio will host a 15-minute stretch break during its 1:15 p.m. time slot.
“We will hit every muscle in the body,” founder Amber Treece said in an email. “It will be a perfect time in the day to get a stretch in.”
Deb Rust, one of the owners of Tellers, said she’s going to remind viewers that Christmas is coming.
“It’s funny to say that in April,” Rust said, but “birthdays and Christmas are great ways to support locally and have something already purchased for a future gift.”
Rust will also emphasize that Tellers has curbside pickup, and that its new hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sarah Medcalf, the manager at Top Ten Wines, said she’s impressed The District has been able to put together an event like this to support its businesses.
“It’s been incredibly stressful and a very hard time to wrap your head around everything, but luckily, we have loyal customers,” Medcalf said.
Top Ten Wines will be promoting its new Passport Series, which was inspired by vacations canceled due to the coronavirus. Customers can choose which level of travel they want to buy , and then, they will receive four bottles of wine from around the world.
The Spring Shop Hop kicks off the spring shopping season for Columbia’s local downtown businesses.
Davis said it’s hard to estimate how many people have participated in previous years. According to the 2019 Facebook event, 489 people said they were interested. As of Friday afternoon, 624 people said they were interested in this year’s event.
Davis said this year’s event is more about reconnecting with the community than about promoting spring sales.
“Our businesses are struggling,” Davis said, "and our goal is to keep small businesses and their families on the top of everyone’s minds.”