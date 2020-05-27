Schnucks announced Wednesday that one of its employees at the Columbia store has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee's last shift was May 16 at the Schnucks at 1400 Forum Blvd. After learning of the diagnosis, Schnucks scheduled a third-party vendor to clean and disinfect the station the employee worked at, as well as other common areas, such as the bathroom and employee break room.
The information came in an email from Schnucks to its customers.
A Schnucks spokesperson declined to identify which area of the store the employee worked in, citing employee confidentiality.
No other employee is being advised to quarantine at the time, and the Health Department has not advised the store to take any specific actions at the time, according to an email from the company.
"The store is open, and we are continuing to follow all guidance from local, state and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Boone County Health Department," company spokesperson Paul Simon said in a statement emailed to the Missourian.
For anyone seeking additional information, please go to the store updates page on the Schnucks website.