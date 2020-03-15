Schnucks has joined the lineup of grocery stores temporarily reducing hours to ensure store cleanliness and stock availability.
Beginning Sunday, Schnucks in Columbia will close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight, according to a news release from the store.
Additionally, Schnucks stores normally open for 24 hours will close at midnight, according to the release. All other stores will close at 10 p.m.
"We are continuing to see an increase in customers and this temporary reduction in hours will allow us time to focus solely on store cleanliness and product availability," the release stated.
Schnucks' supply partners and warehouse teams are continuing to work "around the clock to ensure that product is available to our customers as quickly as possible," the release stated.
Media requests to shoot video or take photographs in stores will be declined.
"With the significant increase in customer visits and aisle traffic, we want to be sure that we are doing all that we can to make our stores easy for customers to maneuver and to be sure our store teams have room to stock," the release stated.
Grocery stores across Columbia are taking measures to help prevent the spread of human coronavirus. Schnucks is discontinuing its sampling events but its self-serve food bar remains open as of Friday.