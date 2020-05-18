A group of retired school employees trying to raise $6,000 for a local food bank ended up raising more than three times that amount.
The “$19-19” Virtual Food Drive led by the Boone County Unit-Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel raised $19,296 over three weeks ending May 11, according to the group's news release.
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri was able to buy more than $400,000 worth of food to serve needy families, according to the release. Donating $19 allows the food bank to purchase several hundred dollars' worth of food to distribute, according to an earlier release about the drive.
Food Bank CEO Lindsay Lopez expressed her gratitude.
“Now more than ever, we need our community to rise to the challenge of feeding neighbors who face food insecurity,” Lopez said in the release.