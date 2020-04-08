Columbia Public Schools' Finance Committee will present two revenue projections to the Columbia School Board Monday. Both include losses in projected revenue as a result of COVID-19.
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur presented the revenue projections to the committee in a video call Wednesday. One reflects the worst-case scenario for the district — a conservative model — while the other is relatively optimistic.
In the projected worst-case scenario, the district will see a net $1,275,118 decrease in expected revenue for the rest of this school year. The district projected a $1,219,897 increase in revenue, but it won’t see that now, plus losing an additional $55,221, which will create the large net loss.
The district draws revenue from three sources: local property tax, sales tax and money allocated by the state. McArthur suggested that revenue from each of those sources will decrease significantly from previous projections. For the upcoming school year, McArthur suggested a $12,757,231 decline in revenue.
The district earns a percentage of the city’s property tax revenues, both on established and new construction. Previous projections expected an increase in property values. The new conservative model assumes there will be no increase in tax revenue nor any significant benefit from new construction.
McArthur’s conservative model expects a nearly $4 million decrease from the pre-COVID expected property tax revenue in the upcoming year. This year’s property tax has already been allocated, so any change will not affect revenue for the current school year.
Additionally, the district earns 1 cent of sales tax under state Proposition C. The sales tax is collected locally but distributed by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The sales tax is distributed among districts in the state, depending on the weighted daily average attendance, or average attendance at district schools.
McArthur said this is one of the areas most impacted by COVID-19, as online purchases are not reflected in the sales tax. Compared to previous projections, her conservative model estimates a nearly $1 million loss in expected revenue for the remainder of the school year and a $311,043 loss for the upcoming year.
Finally, McArthur outlined losses driven by decreases in money given by the state’s education department according to its foundation formula, which takes into account attendance, test scores and factors including number of students using Individualized Education Programs or free and reduced-cost lunch.
Decreases in the foundation formula money may, according to the conservative model, result in losses of $332,439 in projected revenue for this school year and over $8 million for the next.
According to the draft model, the district will retain $7.5 million of its 2019-20 budget because of a decrease in expenses caused by building closure. These retained budget expenses include those for summer school, transportation, professional development and travel substitute teacher pay and other unspent service and supply budgets.
This number is subject to change, McArthur said. The district has not yet decided what summer school will look like in light of COVID-19. It typically brings in about $2 million.
McArthur’s more optimistic model projects losses that are not as steep in state funding and property tax revenue, as well as a smaller loss in sales tax revenue.Additionally, the Finance Committee plans to discuss with the board how much of its remaining payment contract with Student Transportation of America to fulfill. The district is bound by contract to pay at least 38% of its bill for the remaining two months of the school year.
That 38% will only pay overhead costs for the company, McArthur said, so the district is considering paying a larger percentage to ensure that bus drivers can receive compensation while schools are closed.
Both models and the question of transportation payment will be brought to the full board for discussion Monday.