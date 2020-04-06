Teachers, staff and administrators at Columbia Public Schools are working to stay in touch with students during remote learning.

Many of those connections are happening on social media. We found some examples from various schools.

West Boulevard Elementary teachers and staff wanted to let students know how much they miss them with this video.

Some elementary schools are continuing to hold morning announcements virtually. This one from Fairview Elementary School on Friday definitely looked fun:

Middle schools and high schools held virtual spirit weeks and encouraged students, teachers and staff to post with a hashtag.

Here are a few we found:

