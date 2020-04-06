Teachers, staff and administrators at Columbia Public Schools are working to stay in touch with students during remote learning.
Many of those connections are happening on social media. We found some examples from various schools.
West Boulevard Elementary teachers and staff wanted to let students know how much they miss them with this video.
Some elementary schools are continuing to hold morning announcements virtually. This one from Fairview Elementary School on Friday definitely looked fun:
Good morning, and HAPPY FRIDAY, Falcons! @FVEFalconsMusic and her family have you covered with today’s morning announcement. https://t.co/GEIASvKOtPSide note: hey, @KentonGewecke , what do you think of Mrs. Dexheimer’s Friday forecast? 😂☔️🌧— Fairview Elem COMO (@FVEFalcons) April 3, 2020
Middle schools and high schools held virtual spirit weeks and encouraged students, teachers and staff to post with a hashtag.
Here are a few we found:
@sms_wildcats and all #cpsbest middle schools tomorrow is School Spirit Day!! #smswildcatspride Lets see those pictures! How about some staff Zoom pride pics? @PrincipalOMS @CBernardSolomon @caine_JMS @FairouzBishara @melitaj2 @CPSRuk pic.twitter.com/hFvDSCy3RQ— Mr. Drury (@MisterDrury) April 3, 2020
Lot's of wildcat spirit here #SMSWildcatsPride pic.twitter.com/zQe5Ur9i8Z— Charles Hoover (@Hooverteacher) April 3, 2020
Favorite Snack! Also, coffee and dark chocolate peanut butter cups! #omseagleseat #cpsbest #EalglesATWork pic.twitter.com/rBO7bGssq1— Oakland Media Center (@OMSMediaCenter) April 2, 2020
Are you proud to be a Cyclone? 📣Yes, we are!🌪#jmscyclonespride pic.twitter.com/h8E8P9c7yx— Jessica Joyce (@MadameJoyceJMS) April 3, 2020
On Friday’s we wear Purple! Kewpie Virtual Spirit Week: Day 5 “Purple Friday” 💜👶🏼(Even if they are varying shades 😆)#WeAreHickman #KewpiePride #kewpies #purple #purpleisbest pic.twitter.com/IWTYQJyQAB— Tom Sweeney (@bandmn) April 3, 2020