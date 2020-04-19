Local Columbia chefs have banded together once again to provide free meals to those in need amid COVID-19.

Scrappy Meals will be offering meals Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Café Berlin parking lot, located at 220 N. Tenth street in Columbia.

The meals have been provided by local eateries Pasta La Fata, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company, Pizza Tree, Café Berlin, Beet Box, Fiddle and Stone Bread Company and Scott’s Baked Goods. 

There will be a family meal option and a single serve meal to choose from, according to a news release. 

The meals are free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will benefit future events or The Homies, a service industry employee relief fund, according to the news release. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, Spring 2020. Studying news reporting at University of Missouri School of Journalism. Reach me at hayleyvawter@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.