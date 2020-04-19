Local Columbia chefs have banded together once again to provide free meals to those in need amid COVID-19.
Scrappy Meals will be offering meals Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Café Berlin parking lot, located at 220 N. Tenth street in Columbia.
The meals have been provided by local eateries Pasta La Fata, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company, Pizza Tree, Café Berlin, Beet Box, Fiddle and Stone Bread Company and Scott’s Baked Goods.
There will be a family meal option and a single serve meal to choose from, according to a news release.
The meals are free, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will benefit future events or The Homies, a service industry employee relief fund, according to the news release.