Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey made it clear prior to taking questions from reporters Wednesday that some questions are just unanswerable right now.
“‘I don’t know’ is a perfectly acceptable answer,” Sankey said via teleconference. “We have an obligation to figure out what those answers will be moving forward.”
With so many “I don’t knows” around the globe, the SEC joined several other leagues Tuesday in canceling the remainder of its 2019-20 competitions.
“(These are) unique and challenging times, certainly, with interruptions to our daily lives that we’ve not experienced since, certainly since 9/11,” Sankey said. “The cancellation and suspension of events is related and tied to the public health issues we’re experiencing.”
Eleven of 21 conference championships events have been canceled, as well as spring football games and any pro days for the remainder of the calendar year.
The SEC’s cancellation of events was a week-long escalation, which went from announcing last Wednesday that fans would not be in attendance for the conference’s men’s basketball tournament, to Tuesday’s announcement that nixed the remainder of the year’s competition.
The cancellation of competition doesn’t necessarily mean teams won’t return to practice this year. However, Sankey wasn’t optimistic.
He cited the suspension of athletic activities through April 15 less as a guarantee that players and coaches would be practicing in the days following, and more so as a date for departments to communicate.
“If you look at the national public messaging ... it’s certainly difficult to conduct any football practices,” Sankey said. “We haven’t fully foreclosed that opportunity, but I think practically, that window’s pretty narrow.”
All SEC athletic directors, with the exception of Sunday, have participated in daily teleconferences since Wednesday, Sankey said.
Presumably, one of the topics taking place in those discussions, as well as nationally, is the eligibility of spring sports and some winter sports athletes, as student-athletes had partial or whole seasons cut short.
Sankey said Wednesday that he’s all for it.
“The first read is that’s an appropriate step,” he said. “From my perspective, yes, we have to understand the full set of implications and I hope we’ll move through those rapidly because I think one of the assets for our young people is knowing definitively what their eligibility status will be going forward.”
Sankey said he sees this as an issue for all student-athletes whose seasons were interfered with, not just seniors. He also said there’s work taking place nationally to address the issues but he wasn’t certain of a date eligibility issues would be fully addressed.
The commissioner mentioned financial implications, noting the stoppage of play for the NCAA Tournament. He said he’s certain the conference will move forward in a “positive way,” but that it’d need to be assessed over the coming weeks and months.
“The financial impact ... has not been at the forefront of our conversations,” Sankey said. “We have staff working through those. I’m certain every conference is working to assess the impact.”
At this time, most conference actives beyond this spring, including SEC media days in July and fall football activities, are still a go. Sankey was quick to offer perspective on those activities.
“My focus is on preparing for the season as scheduled,” Sankey said. “Last week at this time, I was preparing for basketball games.
“I think all of us will have a responsibility to contingency plan appropriately without making predictions.”
Sankey said he’s looking to health experts to help guide his decisions, and he’s curious to see what other sports leagues do.
“There are learning experiences for us all ... but each of us are looking to the health experts to guide us in these issues,” he said.