The Southeastern Conference released new sporting event guidelines Friday in an attempt to maintain safety during the ongoing pandemic.
Under the announced guidelines, school bands are restricted from performing on the field, both before and during games. The policy can be revised depending on developments with COVID-19 according to the statement.
In schools where attendance is permitted, visiting school's bands will not be allowed to attend games. However, schools "shall have the discretion on whether their band and/or spirit squad attends a conference (SEC vs SEC) neutral site game."
Essential on-field personnel were recognized as the only people with field and sideline access on game days, and they include "student-athletes, coaches and support personnel, game officials, medical personnel, limited institutional personnel, law enforcement, a limited number of photographers and contracted radio/TV personnel, and other limited personnel essential to the execution of the game," according to the release.
Personnel with access to team bench areas will also have to undergo the SEC's COVID-19 testing protocols.
For football games where fans are allowed to attend, the hosting school will provide the opposing school "a minimum of 500 tickets located in the lower level of the stadium." However, the visiting school may be provided more or less than 500 tickets upon mutual agreement between both schools.
Hosting schools are also required to disinfect all team spaces prior to competition, including all locker rooms, coaches' rooms, training rooms, sidelines, coaches' booths, and any other team spaces. Those areas will be locked down until teams are granted initial access prior to the game. Only team staffs will be allowed in those spaces.
Press boxes will be allowed no more than 50% capacity, and those seated in press boxes will be required to wear face coverings. Should state and local guidelines require it, seating in press boxes may be reduced. Postgame press conferences will also be entirely virtual.