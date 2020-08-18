The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that member schools will decide on attendance capacities this fall, but with one stipulation: Fans will be required to wear masks.
Fans will be required to wear nose-and-mouth coverings upon entry, exit and while moving throughout the stadium. Stadium works and athletic staff will also be required to wear masks.
Those are just two of several guidelines the conference announced in a release Tuesday.
To this point, and should games happen this fall, Missouri is allowing no more than 25% capacity at Memorial Stadium, meaning its usual 62,621 capacity will be about 15,655.
In an email to fans Tuesday, Missouri AD Jim Sterk said Memorial Stadium will be reseated based on donor rank, both within club spaces and lower bowl seating, this season. The department will also impose ticket limits coinciding with Tiger Scholarship Fund donor levels.
Sterk also said a full reduced capacity seating plan will be released soon, although he did not specify a date.
Season ticket holders who do not feel comfortable attending games in 2020 will be eligible to retain their season ticket locations in 2021, the email said, and any fans who previously renewed their season tickets and do not feel comfortable attending games can receive a refund.
While the SEC is allowing schools to decide stadium capacities, it’s asking that schools do so in accordance with state and local guidelines, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for physical distancing.
To this point, Boone County has placed a limit on attendance at sporting events. However, it does not apply to facilities owned or operated by MU. Gov. Mike Parson also moved the state into Phase 2 of its recovery plan last month, which lifted all statewide orders.
Other announcements from the conference included that member schools will decide whether or not fans can tailgate; barriers will be installed at points-of-sale for food and beverages; schools running shuttles to and from stadiums maintain sufficient safety protocols; those in premium seating (clubs and suites) will not be allowed to “suite hop”; team walks are in accordance with local and state health guidelines.
All SEC schools must also have a detailed outline of how they will disinfect their stadiums, work with attendees who may display symptoms of COVID-19 and how they will communicate all procedures and protocols to prospective guests.