Freshly baked desserts, music on the speakers and the slightly unflattering family photos that end up in grandma's photo album forever.
The holidays are a time for connection and celebration, but that doesn't mean health and safety should take the back seat.
It's the second holiday season since the eve of the pandemic. While a lot has changed since last year — higher vaccination rates, new variants and more knowledge about the virus in general — many of the safety guidelines remain the same.
Sara Humm, Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services spokesperson, recommends following CDC risk mitigation efforts during holiday celebrations. These include wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.
"That includes getting vaccinated if you are eligible to do so," Humm said. "(And) if you are a parent of a child, getting them vaccinated since the parental consent form is required."
Those 16 years and older are eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot, and adults 18 years and older can get any of the three boosters, according to the CDC.
Laura Morris, family physician at MU Health Care and co-chair of the COVID-19 vaccine committee, said that the booster shot begins working faster than the original doses, improving antibody levels and immunity within a few days.
The CDC suggests getting a COVID-19 test and avoiding crowded indoor spaces prior to the holidays if those from multiple households will be gathering together.
Morris said there has been substantial community spread lately, so vaccinations and social distancing are highly recommended. She also said gathering in reduced numbers and larger spaces with good ventilation continues to be important.
"Although it's December, we've had unseasonably warm weather," Morris said. "So that leads to the potential for maybe bonfire gatherings or a back porch with heater gathering."
She emphasized the importance of testing, adding that her family took rapid tests before its latest Thanksgiving get-together.
Variant concerns
The omicron variant demands increased precautions when it comes to large gatherings.
First detected in Missouri on Dec. 3, much about the omicron variant is still unknown, Humm said. According to the CDC, it will likely "spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus" and vaccines are still the best measure of protection.
Ensuring loved ones are on the same page is necessary, Humm said. Those hosting a celebration should communicate with guests about personal safety expectations.
"We know that people want to get together for their holidays, but just make sure that you're doing what you can within your own families to keep each other safe and healthy," she said.