An MU researcher has received a $200,000 one-year grant from the National Science Foundation to study an aspect of COVID-19.
The research will study a protein on the current coronavirus, SARS-COV-2, that "has received little attention, but could hold promise for defeating the pandemic," according to an MU news release.
Grant recipient Steven Van Doren is a professor of biochemistry at MU. Joining him are research scientists Yan Fulcher and Rama Koppisetti.
Previously, they helped him conduct world-leading research on how proteins interact with cell surface membranes, said Van Doren. The researchers will use their detailed knowledge of protein-to-cell-surface interaction to study a "key part" of how the current coronavirus infects cells, he said.
Van Doren likened this key part to a knife in a sheath. He said when the virus touches a cell it changes shape. When it does, the knife, more formally called a fusion peptide, comes out of its sheath and infects the cell in a process called spike.
Van Doren said this essential part of the spike process is something commercial laboratories making antibodies and vaccines should be targeting.
The virus could be stopped because of the ability of antibodies to block the fusion peptide from infecting cells, according to the release.
The release noted that "previous research on the SARS epidemic of 2003 established that patients developed antibodies to the SARS fusion peptide, which Van Doren said is very similar to the SARS-COV-2 fusion peptide."
His work will provide labs with detailed information about what this SARS-COV-2 fusion peptide is like.
Van Doren is the second MU researcher to receive a National Science Foundation grant for COVID-19 research.