For more than a month, snacks and meals have been different. If you’re working from home, lunch breaks happen at your kitchen table, and restaurants are takeout only.
“Curbside pickup” is the new normal, though restaurants slowly began to reopen Monday in Missouri.
And for those who struggle with some type of disordered eating — whether diagnosed or not — staying home can also mean an uptick in food-related anxiety.
“The public health recommendations around isolation and social distancing really are in stark contrast to what people learn in recovery from eating disorders,” said Claire Mysko, CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association.
For those who haven’t been diagnosed, Mysko said this is the time when “people who might have been in that ‘disordered eating’ category might be really struggling or wondering if their behavior is something that is problematic.”
She pointed to NEDA’s screening tool to help you figure out if it’s time to seek help.
“If you’re feeling a tremendous amount of anxiety about how your body might change ... just really know that you’re not alone in it,” Mysko said.
If you’ve noticed COVID-19 causing increased thoughts of disordered eating, there are ways to help yourself or find help.
“We know that stress is a vulnerability factor for relapse,” said Lauren Flynn, a staff psychiatrist at McCallum Place Eating Disorders Centers.
Flynn said while not universally true for all of her patients, she’s heard that her patients are reflecting more and sometimes focusing less on their eating disordered behaviors as a result of COVID-19. Being in isolation has given them an opportunity to reflect on their values, she said.
Mysko described hearing similar stories of healing but also of the pandemic negatively affecting the eating disorder community.
She encouraged limiting news and social media exposure and exercising self-compassion.
“If you’re feeling tired and unproductive, that’s OK,” Mysko said. “So listen to yourself, and if you need more rest, get more rest. If you don’t feel like doing that workout, that’s OK, too. It’s important to listen to what your body and what your mind is telling you as far as what you need.”
McCallum Place, where Flynn has worked since 2009, offers from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday a community support group, which is now being held over the phone. It’s open “to all members of the community who are struggling with, or are in recovery from an eating disorder or disordered eating,” according to a McCallum Place pamphlet. To participate, call 855-384-4184 and use access code 2402979.
“I think acknowledging that this is a stressful time for everyone, regardless of whether you have an eating disorder, is in order,” Flynn said. “To me, what it boils down to is taking care of yourself the best way you can.”
NEDA has a helpline and click-to-chat feature for those who would rather text.
Mysko said NEDA has seen an uptick in usage for the click-to-chat feature. She also encouraged those in treatment to stay connected to their treatment team digitally.
For people prone to restriction, even if the pandemic is causing stress, Flynn said it’s important to eat regularly.
“Engaging in restrictive, eating-disordered behavior — if it becomes severe enough, when people are malnourished, they can become immunocompromised,” Flynn said. “And you don’t want to be immunocompromised during a pandemic.”
McCallum Place has not seen any patients in its outpatient facility since March 13. The center is currently working with patients through Zoom and developing a virtual intensive outpatient program.
Here are more online resources:
- The Instagram account @covid19eatingsupport hosts “live meal support” Instagram Live videos every two hours, hosted by Health at Every Size clinicians who eat a snack and answer questions from commenters. If you live alone or in an unsupportive household, this could be a good way to improvise eating with others.
Join 18 percent, a community on the messaging app Slack with specific channels dedicated to different aspects of mental health.


