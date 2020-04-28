The controversy over seclusion rooms in Missouri schools and disagreement over whether the University of Missouri System should have a student curator with voting power were a focus of a Senate education hearing Tuesday.
Seclusion and restraint
In an effort to better regulate schools’ controversial use of seclusion rooms, HB 1568 would change state laws and require school districts, charter schools and publicly contracted private providers to implement new seclusion and restraint policies.
Columbia Public Schools has been at the center of much of the debate over its use of such rooms, and lawmakers have complained that CPS officials have put up roadblocks into their inquiries.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, would require that the new policies establish:
- When a child must be removed from seclusion or restraint.
- Mandatory annual training for personnel who use seclusion and restraint techniques
- Mandatory and thorough reporting to parents and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) of uses of seclusion and restraint practices.
- Requirements for an annual review of restraint, seclusion and isolation practices.
The bill concretely defines the terms “restraint” and “seclusion” and also requires that schools prohibit the use of restraint and seclusion practices for any reason other than situations where “there is imminent danger of physical harm to self or others.”
“This has affected a ton of kids, a ton of parents. And a huge piece in this bill is that parental notification,” Bailey said. “Obviously, if your kiddo is put in one of these rooms, you want to know.”
She explained that there’s currently no statute requiring that parents be notified when restraint and seclusion measures are used on their child. Although DESE’s policy requires parental notification, Bailey said the districts are still left to decide what to do.
“Unfortunately, there’s some bad operators out there, like any industry, and some abuses have occurred,” Bailey said. “Parents haven’t been notified, and kids have been traumatized over and over.”
Bailey explained that the bill was the result of bipartisan effort and said she had worked with teachers, parents, superintendents and others to come up with a workable bill. The bill passed the House by a vote of 149-4.
Bailey was asked few questions, and senators did not express concerns with the bill.
Because of COVID-19, those providing testimony did so in writing instead of in person during the hearing. The committee was unable to provide the written public testimony that was submitted in support of and in opposition to this bill and others on Tuesday.
MU student curator
A bill that would replace what is currently a nonvoting student representative position on the UM System Board of Curators with a full voting role, SB 811, seemed to be the most controversial piece of legislation discussed at the hearing.
Sponsored by a former student representative for the curators, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parksville, the bill would require that one of the nine members of the board be a student.
“I think there’s a common misconception that students are not somehow mature enough to handle the responsibility of being on the board,” Luetkemeyer said. “Nearly every single student curator who has ever served on the board since the position was created in 1984 has either been a law student, a dental student, a medical student or a PhD candidate.”
Across the country, many state universities have voting student curators or some other equivalent. Luetkemeyer made the point that if the university were viewed as a corporation, then students — whose tuition and fee payments are major sources of revenue — would be the majority shareholders and therefore deserve a voting position.
But Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, pushed back on that point.
“With all due respect to these really smart and mature law students and med students on these boards, I would suggest that actually in many cases it’s the parents paying the bills,” Onder said. “So maybe the parents should have a curator position on the board.”
Luetkemeyer countered by saying that when he served as a student representative on the board and from what he knows about the current curators, typically more than half the curators are parents of students at the university. Onder was unconvinced.
“The average curator has decades of life experience in the business world or the professional world, and I don’t know, versus a 24-year-old grad student? I don’t know.”
Luetkemeyer seemed to accept that it was unlikely that the voting student curator position would pass. “I appreciate that there’s some resistance to the student curator portion,” Luetkemeyer said.
Recording meetings, gifted programs
Two bills discussed — HB1317, sponsored by Rep. Chrissy Sommer, R-St. Charles, and HB1540, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Bayse, R-Rocheport — would ensure that parents can choose to record any meeting held to develop an individualized education plan, or IEP, for their child. IEPs are developed in accordance with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Actfor students with disabilities who need and can benefit from specialized instruction.
The bills would also prevent schools from prohibiting parents from recording Section 504 plan development meetings. Section 504 plans ensure that children with disabilities receive the necessary accommodations to ensure their access to and success in elementary or secondary schools. These plans are made in accordance with the federal Rehabilitation Act.
Sommer explained that allowing parents to record these meetings is helpful because the complex information discussed can be difficult to relay.
Bayse agreed.
“These meetings can last hours and cover a lot of different subject matter,” Bayse explained. “The biggest problem is that both parents can’t be at the meeting and they would like to have this to refer to their significant other, or go back and reflect on it again at some other point if they didn’t understand some of the subject matter.”
Bayse added that some changes were made to the bill to add protections for teachers and school administrators.
Beyond just the provisions regarding the recording of meetings, the bills would require school districts and charter schools in Missouri to create gifted programs to be approved by the state if more than 3% of students are determined to be gifted by July 1, 2022.