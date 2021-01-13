Columbia Senior Activity Center hot lunch

The Columbia Senior Activity Center is at 1121 Business Loop 70 East.

This month, hot lunch is $5 and is served every weekday from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The dine-in option is open until 12:30 p.m. but lunch to go is available until 12:45 p.m.

Masks and social distancing are required in the dining room.

Lunch is available to any Columbia resident, but the focus is on seniors.

More information is available on the Center's website.