A seventh person has died in Boone County from complications related to COVID-19, according to a tweet Wednesday afternoon from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The person was in the 60–64 age group. The department also reported 87 additional cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed since Tuesday, a record single-day jump for the county.
The state reported nine additional deaths outside of Boone County that were related to COVID-19 and 78,062 cases overall.
At MU, the number of students with active COVID-19 cases was 228 as of Wednesday morning, according to a campus online dashboard launched Monday. That’s an increase of 69 cases since Monday. Boone County reported 2,152 cases overall.
None of the students among the active cases was hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
The latest number of active cases represents 0.7% of the student population at MU, up from 0.5% Monday. Twenty-seven students have recovered.
The dashboard will be updated each Wednesday with numbers current as of 7:30 a.m. that day. It might be updated more frequently depending on the situation.
Since Aug. 19, when MU began receiving local public health data, 263 cases have been reported, according to the dashboard.