Airbnbs are getting hit just as hard as other lodging facilities because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.
Local short-term rentals such as those offered on Airbnb have seen few or even no renters throughout Missouri and Boone County's stay-at-home order. The loss of income affects owners' ability to pay bills.
Alyce Turner offers a two-bedroom, one-bathroom private apartment near MU on Stadium Boulevard through Airbnb. At the end of March, Turner had $1,300 worth of bookings through April and May. Since then, she all her bookings have canceled.
Her last booking was from a mother who was holding out hope for an in-person graduation ceremony for her son. She canceled when MU postponed commencements.
About one-third of Turner's income comes from her Airbnb rentals. She said she could run into issues making mortgage and utility payments if trends continue.
Turner now has only one booking, in June. She said "everything revolves around the university,” so the cancellations of end-of-semester events — along with stay-at-home orders — caused a downturn in April and May bookings.
Turner’s rentals peak in the spring and summer. She said she has made between $1,000 and $1,500 per month in years past. Even in the slower months — September, October and February — her Airbnb rental made over $500 last year.
Peter Yronwode and Paula McFarling own a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house near their home in the County House Branch neighborhood that they list on Airbnb. They had no reservations in April.
Yronwode doesn't expect to make money this year, considering the costs of upkeep and utilities on the home. He said that could change, given that there are so many unknowns relating to the virus and stay-at-home orders around the country.
McFarling said they make about $2,500 to $3,000 per month in April and May during a typical year. They have had no new reservations since the first week of March. They had three May bookings, but at least one has been canceled.
People typically rent their Airbnb for vacations, weddings and other happy events, McFarling said. Now that these events are canceled, the bookings have dropped.
The full impact of COVID-19 on short-term rentals and the city is difficult to track because they are not regulated in Columbia. That means that there is no definitive count of short-term rentals in the city and that these rentals do not paying lodging taxes.
The Columbia City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission have spent months trying to craft a set of comprehensive regulations for short-term rentals, but the coronavirus outbreak has put that effort on hold.
Airbnb's response
Airbnb has noticed the drop in rentals across the country and begun putting relief programs for hosts in place. Those include:
- Paying 25% of the normal cancellation fee from a $250 million fund. Airbnb removed that guests pay cancellation fees for bookings between March 14 and May 31.
- A grant of up to $5,000 from a $10 million relief fund to help hosts make mortgage payments.
- A platform for past guests to send money directly to hosts they’ve had before.
Also, U.S. Airbnb hosts can apply for small business grants, small business loans and unemployment assistance through the COVID-19 stimulus bill.
Even with these programs in place, Turner said she could imagine a lot of short-term rental hosts might “throw in the towel after this,” similar to some local businesses around Columbia.
In addition to helping hosts, Airbnb says it wants to make sure both hosts and guests remain safe and healthy when staying in rentals in the future. The company has released updated cleaning and disinfecting guidelines. Owners are asked to wait 24 hours before entering the space because of concern about airborne particles transmitting the virus. If an owner opts out of the cleaning program, Airbnb will block stays 72 hours apart.
Airbnb is also planning to develop an enhanced cleaning initiative in May as a guideline for hosts to clean and sanitize their rental spaces. It said in a news release that the initiative will include a learning and certification program and guests will be able to see if the accommodation has passed the program before they book.
The concern about new cleaning guidelines is that the owner must still feel safe cleaning the space and allowing people in and out of their homes. Turner said she wants to make sure she feels safe when taking bookings as states start to reopen their economies.
Only time will tell if the opening of economies and the lifting of stay-at-home orders will boost the number of short-term renters.
“I think we’ll start seeing more, but it will be a whole lot less,” Turner said.