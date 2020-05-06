The Missouri Department of Social Services is allocating $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the state's six regional food banks.
Thousands of food pantries, domestic violence shelters, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and other meal programs will benefit from the money, according to a release from the department.
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri located in Columbia will receive $212,503.
Federal CARES Act funds established the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help assist government agencies responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food banks have been hit hard on multiple levels because of the virus, and this money will help provide millions of meals, said Scott Baker, the state director for Feeding Missouri.
"The need for emergency food is surging at the same time we are seeing donations decrease," Baker said. "More food must be purchased, and that increasing demand is forcing prices to skyrocket."
Missourians who need information on programs like Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families can call the Department of Social Services at 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
They can also apply for services at mydss.mo.gov or by sending a completed application via email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov.