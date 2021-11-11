Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
This brings the total number of daily new cases for the current week to 193, which is an increase from last week’s reported number of 188 and 179 reported in the preceding one.
The Health Department reported that there are 283 active cases in the county. This is an increase from last Thursday’s active caseload of 256, according to data on the COVID-19 Information Hub.
Two more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported this week, which brought the total death count in the county to 174. They included:
- A person in the 80-plus age group, who died Nov. 20, 2020.
- A person in the 45-49 age group, who died Aug. 12.
The overall hospital status remained yellow as of 6 p.m. Thursday. This means that all the hospitals in the county are operating within standard capacity but delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
The last time the status was green was Oct. 26.
Currently, there are 51 people admitted in the county hospitals, 20 of whom are Boone County citizens. Last week, there were 42 hospitalizations, which included 12 Boone County residents.
The hospitals also reported 15 people receiving intensive care, and nine people were on a ventilator. This is an increase from last week’s reported numbers of 11 and seven.
Daily vaccination numbers have been showing slight discrepancies since the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services fixed a clerical error that was causing the numbers to decline previously.
“Note that there will still be some movement of doses between jurisdictions as people move and update addresses,” Lisa Cox, communications director of the state Health Department had mentioned about the fixes made. “This is normal, as the addresses are attached to the recipient rather than to the vaccine doses.”
As of Thursday, 58.4% of the county’s population had received at least one dose, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard data. Last week, this number was 58%.
But a total of 94,889 people in the county had been fully vaccinated on Thursday, in comparison to 94,894 reported the week before. This resulted in the percentage of the fully vaccinated population remaining unchanged at 52.6%.