Lydia Melton was always planning to take some time off at the beginning of the year, but her plan was to focus on taking care of her newborn child, not making the decision to close her restaurant and figuring out how to help her employees.
Melton, who owns Günter Hans, is one of several downtown business owners who decided to close shop in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If it weren’t for the emergency fund she managed to sock away, she would be in an uncomfortable financial situation. All of Melton’s personal income comes from Günter Hans.
As positive cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in Missouri and Boone County, many Columbia restaurants and bars have changed hours, services and operations. Others, such as Günter Hans, have decided to close altogether.
The evolving situation leaves business owners struggling to find a balance between ensuring public safety and keeping their staffs employed. Meanwhile, local, state and federal governments are trying to provide relief and encouragement.
Social distancing
Downtown Columbia on the weekends is normally bustling with students, families and others crowding the sidewalks, frequenting restaurants, clothing stores and other shops, and making parking a challenge to find. This past weekend, however, few people were outside, restaurant dining areas were empty and only a few parking spaces were filled.
Last week, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide order that limited gatherings to no more than 10 people. On Tuesday, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning followed up with a county-wide stay-at-home order that restricts people from leaving their homes unless they’re obtaining essential services or supplies, such as health care or going to the grocery store.
This order identifies restaurants as essential businesses and allows them to continue providing carry-out, drive-thru and delivery services.
Melton sees the pandemic outbreak as two crises: the virus itself, which leads to fear, and the economic crisis many small businesses face. She decided to close Günter Hans on March 18 after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Boone County.
“We were really just trying to balance the actual reality of the sickness with the economic reality that our staff faced,” she said.
Four of Melton’s 20 employees work full-time. She plans to continue paying them if she can find the money to do so and projects to keep them busy.
“If I can keep those four working, that goes a long way,” she said.
The restaurant started a fund, “Get the Servers Back to Work,” which seeks donations to pay for projects that allow employees to continue doing productive work.
Melton said her staff is responsible for creating much of the interior of her bar and restaurant. Her husband built many of the tables, and another staff member drew the chalk art on the walls. While the business is closed, she envisions renovating the front patio to be more pet-friendly and adding more chalk art inside.
“These projects have to be things that people can do without exposing others,” Melton said. “So, they kind of have to be things people can do solo.”
Matt Jenne, co-owner of Addison’s and Sophia’s, is among the scores of restaurant owners who have changed their operations to carry-out and delivery only. Jenne said his restaurants saw a dramatic drop in customers at first, but people began to adjust a few days after they closed their dining areas on March 17.
“As customers are realizing they can’t have peanut butter sandwiches for every meal, they’re going to come back to enjoy our nachos, our burgers and our pasta,” he said.
Jenne did have to lay off some workers after reducing the restaurants’ hours.
Some restaurants have gotten creative. Café Berlin, which also has moved to carry-out and delivery services, posted on Instagram that it will sell breakfast kits to allow people to prepare some of its menu items at home. Options include frozen biscuits, re-heatable breakfast burritos and French toast, which comes with bread and a pint of mix.
Jesse Garcia, who owns Roxy’s Nightclub, Penguin Piano Bar and The Social Room, decided to keep The Social Room open last week with limited capacity. The decision drew some criticism and some support.
“Most of us are at a crossroads of morality,” he said in an email. “We all know that staying home will be the best thing to keep people from getting sick, but if we stay home, our families, our staff, will lose their livelihoods.”
“In the end I would hope that everyone reserves their negativity till this is all over and pulls together as a community to help each other through what is the greatest tragedy in our lifetime,” he said.
The Social Room has since switched to a limited-menu, carry-out business only.
Government relief
The U.S. Small Business Administration on Saturday approved Missouri for low-interest disaster loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 21.
Any business even remotely affected by the virus is encouraged to apply for a loan, Corey Williams, public information officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, said.
“We like to make sure we’re encompassing any type of cancellation, any kind of business loss, and especially now, for Missourians who may have ongoing losses for the foreseeable future,” Williams said.
Small businesses and nonprofit organizations can apply for the loans online. They carry an interest rate of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, according to a press release.
Businesses can receive up to $2 million. The loans are funded directly by the U.S. Treasury Department, so there’s no “magic number” available, Williams said.
The Small Business Administration is streamlining its loan acceptance process so businesses can receive loans in two to three weeks, Williams said.
The Business Loop Community Improvement District said in a Thursday email that businesses were reporting problems with the online loan applications because of heavy traffic. It advised businesses to try applying during off hours, to save their applications often and to switch to Microsoft Edge as their brower. As a last resort, it advised businesses to fill out applications on paper and mail them or to send them by email to disasterloans@sba.gov.
Melton said the loan availability comes a little too late. If she didn’t have an emergency fund, she would have had to apply a week or more ago in order to receive it in time.
The Missouri Department of Labor also offers a Shared Work program that allows employers to divide available work among a specified group of affected employees instead of laying them off. Employees can work fewer hours and apply for unemployment benefits to supplement the reduced wages. Interested employers can submit applications to the Division of Employment Security.
The Labor Department is also offering full unemployment benefits specifically for those affected by COVID-19.
The U.S. Senate also passed a $2 trillion bill Wednesday to aid in coronavirus relief. This bill, which represents the largest federal stimulus package in history, was expected to win U.S. House approval on Friday. It would send checks to over 150 million American households, fund enormous loan programs and fund unemployment benefits.
The scary part for Melton is the payments she still has to make, even though she closed Günter Hans. Although her landlord is asking only for partial rent, that payment is still due, last month’s products still must be paid for, and paychecks still need to go out.
“When you don’t have money to float that, it’s not a comfortable feeling,” she said.
Jenne said he’s unsure what relief programs he might tap to help his workers. That, he said, depends in large part on how long the virus keeps everyone on lockdown.
“If the situation turns around quickly, I think we could probably go back to business as usual pretty quickly,” he said. “But the longer it takes, the more we have to look into other sources of finances to ensure we can get through this in order to rebound when the time comes.”
Regional Economic Development, Inc., the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Heart of Missouri United Way and the Business Loop and Downtown community improvement districts are urging people to support small businesses. The groups urged residents in a newsletter last Friday to buy gift cards and order takeout.
Jenne is chair of the REDI Board of Directors. He said these organizations are more essential now than ever before.
“As this shockwave reverberates through our community and our economy, we’re going to be looking to economic development to help us pick up the slack and help us get back to where we were,” he said.
“You hear a lot about supporting local business in Columbia,” the newsletter said. “Now is the time we prove it’s more than just a slogan.”