Missouri has been approved to join a pilot program that will soon allow SNAP recipients to use benefits for online grocery purchases.
The state Department of Social Services submitted a waiver that was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, this week. Over 660,000 Missouri residents currently rely on food stamps, according to a Department of Social Services news release.
“Food Stamp households should have the same opportunity to practice social distancing and minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as any Missourian making food purchases,” Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services, said in the release.
The waiver allows SNAP recipients to use benefits for qualifying online food purchases from Amazon and Walmart but does not cover delivery fees and other associated charges, according to the release. The state has also requested that other grocers be added to the list.
The state’s implementation of the program currently has no set roll-out date and could take anywhere from a few weeks to over a month, Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, said.
Kendrick first became involved in the issue after a constituent reached out to him saying she was having to rely on others to get groceries because of a disability.
“It highlights the power of constituents and the importance in reaching out to elected officials,” Kendrick said. “If she had not reached out, I wouldn’t have known.”
The USDA began the online purchasing program in early 2019, and it is currently available in six states, according to the USDA program website.
Missouri is one of several states to be added to the program in recent weeks, as the USDA is currently approving new states at a fairly rapid rate because of COVID-19. According to a USDA news release, 16 states have been approved, accounting for over half of all SNAP households.
Kendrick is happy for some good news in the midst of the pandemic.
"You look for silver linings in these rough times," he said.
The USDA announced Wednesday that SNAP benefits have increased by 40% in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This allows households to receive the maximum benefit they are eligible for over the next two months, according to another USDA news release.
The increased funding is a part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that was signed into law in March, which led to $2 billion in emergency allotments for SNAP across the US.