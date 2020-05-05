Keeping businesses open and helping them survive during the pandemic have been key points of conversations about how to adapt to stay-at-home orders and how to reopen the local economy. 

Although a great majority of local businesses in Columbia have plans to open again, there have been some that have announced that they are closing permanently. 

The closures include:

  • Ruby Tuesday, 2010 Bernadette Drive
  • Houlihan's, 2541 Broadway Bluffs Drive
  • Yin Yang Night Club, 128 E. Nifong Blvd.
  • Bambino's Italian Café, 904 Elm St.
  • Elm Street Ballroom, 904 Elm St.

If you are a business owner who has had to permanently close please let us and the community know.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2020. Studying arts and culture magazine writing. Reach me at mmrxdt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.