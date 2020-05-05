Keeping businesses open and helping them survive during the pandemic have been key points of conversations about how to adapt to stay-at-home orders and how to reopen the local economy.
Although a great majority of local businesses in Columbia have plans to open again, there have been some that have announced that they are closing permanently.
The closures include:
- Ruby Tuesday, 2010 Bernadette Drive
- Houlihan's, 2541 Broadway Bluffs Drive
- Yin Yang Night Club, 128 E. Nifong Blvd.
- Bambino's Italian Café, 904 Elm St.
- Elm Street Ballroom, 904 Elm St.
If you are a business owner who has had to permanently close please let us and the community know.