MU Health Care announced in a release Monday that the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Mizzou North, 115 Business Loop 70, will now be closed through Tuesday. The site will reopen with shortened hours Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — before resuming normal hours Thursday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
In Columbia, Mizzou Urgent Care on Providence Road and NextCare Urgent Care locations on both Nifong Boulevard and Stadium Boulevard are open for onsite COVID-19 testing despite the wintry weather
Additionally, Mizzou Quick Care testing is open. Appointments must be made in advance, and walk-ins will not be accepted.
Because of the extreme conditions, many other Columbia COVID-19 testing sites are closed, including the drive-thru locations of MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center.
Here's what else is open and closed:
- Mizzou Urgent Care on Providence Road: open
- NextCare Urgent Care on Nifong Boulevard: open
- NextCare Urgent Care on Stadium Boulevard: open
- MU Health Care: closed
- Boone Hospital Center: closed
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway: closed
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy on Conley Road: closed
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy on Nifong Boulevard: closed
- GS Labs Rapid Testing: closed
The weather has also affected COVID-19 vaccinations. The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital announced in a news release Monday that its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic closed early at 1 p.m. The clinic, which vaccinated eligible veterans, was originally supposed to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.