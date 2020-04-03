The Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone that it is safe to buy groceries and pet supplies, as there is no evidence of food items transmitting COVID-19.
In a public service announcement released Thursday, the FDA also said there is no national shortage of food supply.
The FDA offers a reminder that COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, not gastrointestinal. It is not known to be transmitted through food, and the FDA does not predict the need to recall food items.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted an article Thursday that discusses what is already known about the transmission of the virus. It said that, though the virus can live on surfaces and possibly be picked up, its main method of transmission is from person-to-person contact, and there was no mention of it being spread through food, as occurs with some other gastrointestinal viruses.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture has said drinking water is also safe to purchase. Not only has the virus not been detected within drinking water, but basic water filtration and sanitation methods should eliminate or deactivate the virus.
Local grocery stores such as Schnucks, Gerbes and Hy-Vee have said that there has been no need for food recalls during the pandemic. Customers don't need to worry that food they purchase is contaminated with the virus, they said.