Air service to and from the Columbia Regional Airport is experiencing some reductions in response to COVID-19, but a federal stimulus law requires that at least minimal service continue.
As an example of what’s changing, American Airlines on Wednesday canceled two afternoon departures from the Columbia airport to Chicago, a destination that was served by an afternoon United Airlines flight. American also canceled one afternoon flight to Columbia from Chicago.
Some Columbia area passengers trying to book flights and others who have previously reserved flights for later this year have been notified by American Airlines that flights are being canceled.
“Airlines around the globe are reducing flights as demand for air travel declines. It is, unfortunately, no different at COU (Columbia’s airport designation code),” Columbia Director of Communications Steve Sapp said in an email.
“Both American and United have adjusted their schedules at COU to meet demand, or in this case, lack of,” Sapp added. “That said, flights continue in and out of COU.”
Provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act(CARES) require airlines to continue service if receiving the federal aid, according to Business Insider.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation amended its service requirements for airlines. Airlines that normally offer at least one flight, five days per week, to and from a location would need to continue to provide at least one flight per day, five days per week.
“We continue to have conversations with the airlines, and we continue to monitor potential financial impact as well as how the CARES program may provide some financial relief to commercial airports,” Sapp said.
According to a March 27 news release, American Airlines said it will suspend 60% of its flight capacity nationally, meaning it will cancel 60% of its flights. The move is in response to a lack of customer demand and government travel restrictions, according to the release.
American Airlines will still have four to five departures from the Columbia Regional Airport every day, an American Airlines spokesperson said in an email. American Airlines offers flights between Columbia to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
United Airlines is reducing 42% of its scheduled flights across the U.S. and Canada, according to a March 17 news release. Flights from Columbia to the Denver International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport are serviced by United Airlines. There was no response from the airline to a request to provide specific changes at Columbia’s airport.