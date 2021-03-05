Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination event March 12 where they hope to administer 2,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They are receiving support from the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The clinic will held at the A. Perry Philips Park Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road. Appointments will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Preregistration is required to schedule an appointment and can be done through the state's Vaccine Navigator or by calling 877-435-8411. Health officials recommend interested residents complete the registration as soon as possible because the system takes a few days to process the request.
The clinic urges patients to be on time for their appointment and to plan to stay for a 15-minute observation period after they receive the vaccine.
Residents through Phase 1B, Tier 2, are eligible for the clinic. Phase and tier information can be found on the state's vaccine website.
Those needing assistance with transportation to the event can contact Columbia OATS Transit Office by calling 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287.