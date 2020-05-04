Special education students find extra challenges in home learning

Before the pandemic, Tara Arnett's two children, Logan, 10, and Reagan, 8, went to public school like most kids in Columbia.
Logan, who has autism, was in his special education class, and Reagan, who received speech therapy, attended four sessions a week. After school, they rode the bus to day care and got picked up about 5 p.m. when Arnett was done working.
Now, like many parents, Arnett, 37, is juggling with taking care of her kids while she and her husband work full time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She works from home, allowing her more time with her children; however, Logan needs more than just worksheets and Reagan misses out on practicing speech.
As Columbia Public Schools fine-tunes remote learning, some students in special education and their families feel lost in the reshuffle.
Nearly 2,000 of the district's more than 18,000 students have learning disabilities. Depending on the severity of the disability, these students may face challenges more acutely. Difficulties include moving their learning environments home, losing access to therapy and classroom materials and regressing in what they know and how they behave.
When the district first announced that school buildings would close, elementary school students were sent home with a two-week packet of activities. Students in sixth through 12th grades were also offered activities through online platforms such as Schoology.
McKenzie Skoog, a special education teacher at Parkade Elementary School, had two days to put her packets together because she learned about the district's closures when everyone else did.
She said she did her best to prepare worksheets that would exercise students' skills but that she knew they would be closer to review or busy work.
"My goal was to give something that would be helpful to try to not lose skills over the break," Skoog said.
'School is school, home is home'
The classroom environment seems vital for many students with special needs.
Erica Lembke, department chair of special education in MU's College of Education, said the classroom is more than just a classroom for students with special needs: There's relationship building, communication and socialization training, behavioral modeling and other aspects teachers embed into daily learning.
"For our kids who have more significant needs, it's even things like mobility and toilet training," Lembke said. "It can’t be addressed just through packets of worksheets."
Arnett's son, fifth grader Logan, has autism and needs one-on-one attention when it comes to schoolwork. He also struggles with discerning environments.
"School is school, home is home, and crossing those over is not something that he necessarily is ready to do," Arnett said.
When Skoog was still in the classroom, she found that when her students struggled with learning difficult subjects, it sometimes elicited negative behavior. She said while she's trained in how to navigate that, some parents aren't.
"A lot of times kids act differently at school than at home," she said. "It's like, 'My parent is now my teacher, so how do I sit down and do work that’s hard for me with my mom or dad?'"
Another challenge is that critical resource providers like speech, occupational or physical therapists are no longer able to work in person with their students. Their particular lessons are harder to replicate online, since so much of their work is hands-on.
Arnett said Logan's specialists help him maximize his efficiency, and while she does her best to work with him, she isn't the perfect replacement for a trained educator. Reagan's speech therapists provided exercises, but she hasn't had a meeting since school closed.
"I'm a mom and not a teacher," she said.
Alyse Monsees, director of special services in the district, said special education teachers have been working with families to figure out how to continue building on what students already know.
"We’re making sure we’re not asking parents to work on new skills," she said. "We're encouraging our teachers to figure out what the parents want or what they're ready for."
She said educators have been working with parents on how to adapt lessons learned in class, with the resources and materials teachers have, to what can be learned at home. For example, if students are learning how to sort, they can do so by separating laundry or even kitchen utensils, Monsees said.
Monsees said teachers have been providing families with supplemental activities like scavenger hunts for shapes around the house, links to story time and songs online and even sending home activity bags.
'A pandemic-induced slump'
Zoom, an online video conference app, has been a mainstay for educators and families to keep in touch and hold classes. The needs of special education students vary, making it difficult for classes to organize.
For example, Skoog said her students can Zoom with their regular classes, but she's unable to bring them all together in a Zoom session of her own due to confidentiality policies in special education.
Instead, she keeps in touch through emails, postcards and phone calls.
"Individually and selfishly, I'm sad I don't get to see (my students)," she said. "I miss them."
Jessica Bock, a student teacher at Battle High School, said her special education class meets via Zoom twice a week for 30 minutes. She said some students are excited to get on Zoom, while others miss school and don't understand the change.
"Nothing beats being at school where it’s a social outlet for kids," Bock said.
Individual Education Program meetings, which keep special needs students on track toward their goals for the year, are still happening via Zoom or phone call, Monsees said.
Because in-person classes are canceled for the rest of the academic year as well as summer school, the summer slump — the regression of skills students experience over a long break away from school — seems inevitable. It might impact students with special needs harder.
"This is a pandemic-induced slump," Lembke said. "Teachers in the fall will have to work even harder to get back those skills."
Students in transitional IEPs (from middle to high school, for example) may be feeling a little lost, Lembke said. "These are critical months for them," she said.
Monsees said IEP teams and the district were waiting to hear from the state on what compensatory learning for students with special needs will look like.
"We're still looking for guidance as we navigate these waters," she said. "This is more than just one student who may need compensatory services; it’s the nation."
To persevere against the difficulties of learning from home, Arnett said she and her family set aside time for fun. When it's warm enough outside, they'll go for a swim. They take long walks. Inside, they play video games together.
Second-grader Reagan took up learning how to ride a bike, even though Arnett said she was reluctant to try before.
"There are other things to learn and to concentrate on," Arnett said. "There are other things we can get out of this situation that don't necessarily have to do with homework."
In making decisions, the district's No. 1 priority is the health, safety and well-being of everyone, Monsees said.
"Academics are important, but that's at the forefront," she said.
"Are my families safe, are they healthy, do they have food to eat?" Skoog said. "On top of that, if you get work done, that's a bonus."
The Columbia Special Education Parent Teacher Association, also known as CoMO SEPTA, is a growing advocacy group for anyone involved with special needs education.