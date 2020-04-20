Out-of-state MU students won’t need to worry about COVID-19 disrupting their petitions for Missouri residency.
“We don’t want students to assume that residency is out of reach, because it is not,” MU Registrar Brenda Selman said in a town hall meeting Monday.
Amid stay-at-home orders and travel bans, the Office of the University Registrar will excuse absences from the state over the rest of the spring semester and the summer, according to the office website.
MU normally requires out-of-state students to live and work in the state for 12 consecutive months before they can establish residency.
At stake is a difference of $16,680 in the estimated yearly cost of attendance for in-state students versus out-of-state students.
The office is now introducing a provisional residency status for fall 2020 petitioners, Selman said.
Provisional residency students will pay in-state tuition if they show intent of establishing residency, meaning they are not claimed on their parents’ income taxes and they must meet at least one other requirement of the normal application.
These requirements include having a Missouri driver’s license or registering to vote in Missouri.
During the academic year, provisional residency students must demonstrate they have become full residents, Selman said. They will need to reapply for residency the following year, but their application fee will be waived.
In light of hiring freezes, the registrar’s office will be lenient with the requirement that students earn at least $2,000 of taxable income in Missouri.
According to the office’s website, it “will allow a reasonable lag time between the lifting of the travel restrictions and taking on a lease and finding employment in Missouri.”
If students don’t reach the $2,000 benchmark, they should document their extenuating circumstances, according to the website.
“Safety should be your first concern; it is definitely our first concern,” Selman said. “We absolutely do not want students to travel back to the state while there are still shelter-in-place or travel bans.”Chuck May, executive director of student recruitment and admissions, moderated the town hall and asked Selman 11 questions from students and families. Video of the meeting will be available on the registrar’s website within a few days.