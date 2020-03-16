Some of the last remaining events on the local sports calendar disappeared Monday as Columbia Public Schools and Tolton announced weekslong closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spring high school sports at Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Tolton were all set to begin this month, but all will see the starts of their seasons wiped out by the school closures. No athletic activities are permitted as long as school doors remain shut.
Baseball, girls soccer, boys golf, boys tennis and track and field are the sports affected by the decision. Tolton will remain closed until April 6, while Columbia Public Schools will not reopen until April 13.
Given how rapidly the coronavirus situation has evolved, it is far from certain that the schools will reopen on time, or that athletic events would continue should schools reopen. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending an end to gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks, and the Columbia City Council preparing to ban gatherings of 25 or more, schools and their athletic events will remain in doubt for the foreseeable future.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Monday it would not yet be canceling state championships for spring sports, scheduled for later in the spring, and it left decisions on regular season events up to local schools.
“If we are able to maintain locations for hosting the championship series, and schools are wishing to participate in the postseason, we will conduct the championships,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a release.
MSHSAA did announce that it would be canceling upcoming championships for speech, debate and theatre. District and state music festivals, including the State Music Festival set to take place at MU in April-May, were also canceled.