St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church will present a $13,000 donation to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri on Thursday.
The donation, which came from individual donations by church members, will help those who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 epidemic and lacked resources to feed themselves and their families, according to a news release from the church.
Susan Goldammer, community ministry chair, and Randy Johnson, church treasurer, will present the check at 2:30 p.m. to Food Drive Coordinator Guy Clow outside The Food Bank at 2101 Vandiver Road. They will follow safety guidelines prompted by COVID-19 during the presentation.
"Service to the local community has always been in the DNA of the congregation and it is particularly important now," Goldammer said in the news release.