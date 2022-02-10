Although Columbia is past a January peak in omicron cases, local hospitals say staffing shortages are causing significant problems.
Truman Veterans' Hospital is experiencing "reduced staffing" due to employees testing positive, according to Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer at the veterans hospital. He added that 31 employees were unavailable to work due to COVID-19. They came from both the clinical and non-clinical divisions of the hospital, rather than being "concentrated to any one particular group or service."
Taylor Nelson, an infectious disease specialist at University Hospital, expressed a similar concern. In her infectious disease division of around 12 people, Nelson knew of at least three workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past month. Not only were doctors catching COVID-19, but nurses, housekeeping and food services staff were as well.
She said the biggest issue at the beginning of the pandemic was the lack of personal protective equipment, but currently "staffing has been a major issue."
"Because COVID has been so contagious and transmissible with the predominance of the omicron variant, a lot of staff are being put off work for at least five days," she said.
Ben Cornelius, director of marketing at Boone Health, said around 20 staff members at the hospital were out for COVID-19 reasons. At their highest point, that number was over 100.
Health Department backlogs, new reporting system
Staffing shortages have not just affected the local hospitals. According to previous Missourian reporting, Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services changed its system of reporting COVID-19 data to ease the burden on its staff. Sixteen people at the Health Department are responsible for compiling and reporting data. Even with a new simplified reporting system, there was still a backlog of data from January.
"Our staff is still doing the work required to input cases in our system, which they are still trying to catch up on since we had so many cases in January," said Sara Humm, spokesperson for the Health Department.
She could not provide a specific date for when that process would be completed.
Humm said the department had "no plans at this point" to go back to the old reporting system, which included several data sets no longer available, such as the number of current active cases and the number of Boone County residents hospitalized.
Columbia residents who test positive for COVID-19 can now call 573-874-6337 to get assistance from Health Department staff in either English or Spanish, according to a Wednesday news release. Staff members will be able to answer questions about recommendations for isolation, quarantine for close contacts and other topics.
COVID-19 statistics breakdown
The Boone County COVID-19 dashboard reported 121 hospitalizations Thursday.
On Wednesday, University Hospital reported 85 inpatient cases, with 17 patients in the ICU and 14 on ventilators; the veterans hospital reported 26 inpatient cases, with eight in the ICU and six on ventilators; Boone Health reported between 20 and 30 cases, with five to 10 patients in the ICU.
Boone Health and the veterans hospital both reported that their overall census was at an expected level; the number of patients admitted at those hospitals did not come as a surprise to the staff. Meanwhile, University Hospital admitted 301 patients as of the last census, leaving 113 beds empty. According to the COVID-19 dashboard, hospital status in Boone County is yellow, meaning the hospitals are operating within standard capacity while delaying some non-emergency patient transfers and procedures.
Provisional data from the dashboard showed a total of 462 positive tests between Feb. 3 and Thursday, which was significantly lower than the 834 positive cases on Jan. 18 alone, the day with the highest positive case counts since 2022.
The Health Department reported 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week. Five deaths occurred in late 2021. This brings the total deaths in Boone County to 215.
Latest data showed that 65.5% of Boone County residents initiated COVID-19 vaccinations, while 58.4% of the residents had completed vaccinations.