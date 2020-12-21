State distribution of a second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna was approved Monday by Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is a series of two doses administered four weeks apart.
Doctors, nurses and nursing home residents are first in line to get one of the two vaccines now available.
First responders are next, followed by those with underlying health problems. The elderly and “essential workers” are scheduled after that, with the general public waiting until that list is complete.
Williams said the first week of Pfizer vaccinations among health care workers in Missouri “went extremely well.”
He said federal allocations of the vaccine supply would dictate the speed of delivery.
The health director posed and answered common questions about the vaccine in a news release:
Who is not recommended for the Moderna vaccine?
- Those under age 18.
- An individual who has experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components.
For more information on vaccine components, refer to the manufacturer’s package insert.
What if I miss the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days after the first dose?
Patients who do not receive the second vaccination dose at 28 days should still receive that second dose as soon as possible thereafter.
Should I get the vaccine if I have already contracted COVID-19?
Yes, but for both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, you should defer vaccination until you have met criteria to discontinue isolation.
If I have been vaccinated, can I stop using other precautions?
No. While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often and staying at least 6 feet away from others.
Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.
What are common vaccine side effects?
The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting and fever.
Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose. No specific safety concerns were identified in subgroup analyses by age, race, ethnicity, underlying medical conditions or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Residents and providers are encouraged to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.