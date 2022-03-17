Missouri’s at-home PCR testing kit program is ending March 31.
After the state experienced a decline in testing over the past several weeks, availability and accessibility of testing has become more readily available, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
PCR testing for COVID-19 hit a high in early January, with about 213,000 tests in one week, according to state data. The week of March 13, that weekly number had dropped to about 24,000.
The seven-day positivity rate has also sharply declined, from a high of 35% on Jan. 23 to 3% on March 14.
Missouri residents who do not already have an at-home PCR test may still order one for free up to March 31 through the online ordering system. Kits are typically received in the mail within two days of ordering and expire after six months. Test results are retrieved 72 hours after mailing the kit back to the laboratory in a free FedEx shipping envelope provided with the kit.
The federal government still accepts orders for at-home tests and can be ordered at CovidTests.gov.
The Health Department continues to provide drive-through community testing sites. Free testing sites can be found at health.mo.gov/communitytest.
“Testing remains a key tool to keeping Missourians safe,” the news release stated. “Testing is not only for those who are symptomatic, but important for periodic surveillance especially when interacting with vulnerable populations and crowds.”