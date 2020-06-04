Missouri health director Randall Williams on Thursday addressed Boone County’s second COVID-19 death, saying that it was his team that determined the death was related to the virus.
“My understanding is our epidemiological people looked into that and thought that it should be a COVID-19 associated death,” Williams said during a press briefing with Gov. Mike Parson.
Boone County Public Health spokesperson Lucio Bitoy clarified information regarding the death as well, saying that the patient was admitted to a hospital for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.
According to Bitoy, the person was in the 45-64 age group. The source of exposure to the virus is unknown, and it is not available yet if the person contracted COVID-19 before or during the hospital stay, he said in an email.
“This is a person who died that also tested positive for COVID,” Bitoy wrote in an email to the Missourian. “The person was hospitalized, but not due to being COVID positive. The state has asked us to include the case in our case count and to list it as a death at this time.”
Williams noted that just because a person has COVID-19 that doesn’t mean a death is attributed to COVID-19.
As to who makes that distinction, Williams replied: “The medical examiner, they sign off if there’s an autopsy or if there’s any question. And then the second is the provider who is taking care of that patient. And the third is our epidemiological team.”
Boone County reported seven new positive cases Thursday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 169, with 36 active cases and 131 released from isolation.