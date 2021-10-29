Boone County's daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers showed a slight increase for the first time since its numbers started declining in late September due to a glitch, according to the state vaccination data dashboard.
Lisa Cox, communications director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, told the Missourian Oct. 21 that corrections in the daily vaccination numbers would be implemented by Tuesday this week.
The glitch, which had impacted reported vaccination numbers in multiple counties in Missouri, including Boone County, had resulted in some people being inadvertently marked as unvaccinated, according to Cox.
That error resulted in the state's reported percentage of Boone County's population that had received at least a single dose decreasing from 56.8% on Sept. 24 to as low as 55.5% on Oct. 22. The corresponding percentages for full vaccination decreased from 51.3% to 50.2%.
This week, after the state addressed the technical issue, those numbers jumped back up to 57.8% and 52.4%, respectively.
There were three COVID-19 deaths reported this week by Boone County's Health Department.
There were also 22 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the county Thursday, according to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services' COVID-19 Information Hub. That figure brings the total number of cases reported for the week to 179, compared to 208 the week before. There are 287 active cases in the county, marking a slight decrease from 321 last Thursday.
Hospital status in the county turned from yellow to green last Friday but returned to yellow Tuesday. Yellow status means hospitals are operating within standard capacity but delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
All hospitals in Boone County provide a daily report of their status to the county Health Department. When two hospitals report a yellow status, or one reports red, the county's overall status can turn to yellow. The status stays green if no more than one hospital reports yellow.
Currently, 41 people are admitted in the county hospitals with COVID-19, and 11 of them are Boone County residents. The week before, 47 people were admitted in the hospitals with COVID-19, including 17 Boone County residents.
The hospitals also reported having 10 people under intensive care and five people under ventilation support, a decrease from last week's reported numbers of 14 and eight.