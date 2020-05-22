The City of Columbia will assist the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services with a COVID-19 testing event on June 1 and 2.
The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hickman High School parking lot and will be run by the Missouri National Guard, Scott Clardy, assistant director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, announced during a coronavirus briefing Friday. During those two days, anyone in Missouri can receive drive-thru testing, even if they are asymptomatic. Currently, residents must have a doctor’s orders to receive a test from one of Boone county’s drive-thru testing centers.
“The only criteria for being able to take advantage of that is you have to live in Missouri," Clardy said.
Columbia Health Director Stephanie Browning reiterated her plans for continuing to reopen the county after receiving support from the Columbia City Council at its regular meeting Monday night.
“Right now we are in a good place, we have what is needed to move forward,” Browning said.
Gyms, bars, movie theaters and other venues will be able to slowly reopen under a plan that goes into place at midnight May 26. Those businesses also will have to continue to adhere to Gov. Mike Parson’s more restrictive order until it expires on May 31. Bars will also have to undergo an inspection before being allowed to reopen.