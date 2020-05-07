The State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) is offering free online programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Programing includes accessing digital archives for genealogy and how communities in Missouri dealt with the last pandemic: The 1918 Spanish Flu.
One of the researchers behind the 1918 Spanish Flu programming is Kathleen Seale, a senior archivist at SHSMO. After reading through old newspaper archives, Seale has found parallels between the 1918 pandemic and COVID-19.
“The reactions you see are similar. Some of the headlines you see in the news are very similar to 1918,” Seale said. “Although, now we have a much broader and more concentrated response across the state.”
Additionally, the historical society will digitalize its current exhibits such as those on the works of George Caleb Bingham and the Thomas Hart Benton in addition with other SHSMO programing from locations throughout the state.
The Historical society will remain closed during the pandemic, but the public is able to sign up for the online programs on their website.
“If you have any questions, please contact us and let us know. We are all working remotely but we like questions!” Seale said.
Contact SHSMO at (800) 747-6366. There is an email for general questions, contact@shsmo.org, and an email for research questions, research@shsmo.org.