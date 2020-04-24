Thousands of meat processing workers are being tested for coronavirus in plants that have reported COVID-19 cases, said Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Williams said between 2,500 and 2,800 tests will be administered in Buchanan County over the next several days. There, 16 employees of Triumph Foods plant in St. Joseph had tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, according to the News-Press NOW.
Williams said Thursday that the state is using mass testing in Saline and Moniteau counties to identify both symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus cases. Saline County had reported 139 cases and Moniteau County had reported 35 cases as of Friday afternoon. Both coronavirus clusters are attributed to meatpacking facilities in the respective counties.
At the Smithfield Foods-owned Farmland Foods plant in Milan, some employees came to work with symptoms including chills and a cough, according to previous Missourian reporting. Sullivan County, where the plant is located, had reported no positive cases of coronavirus as of Friday afternoon.
The department has no plans to test workers in meat processing facilities that have not yet reported coronavirus cases.
The state is helping Buchanan County with contact tracing, Williams said. Contact tracing involves finding and quarantining people who came in contact with an infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It's important to understand that this is comprehensive surveillance testing," Williams said. "We do not have an outbreak there, we have a small number of cases ... in which we are now going in and being incredibly proactive in testing everybody."
Gov. Mike Parson said the state is now prepared to do what he calls "target testing," or focusing testing efforts on people in coronavirus hotspots. In his Friday press conference, he emphasized testing as a means of preventing disease spread.
He said there is no set threshold for how many positive coronavirus cases there must be in a facility before the state steps in and shuts it down.
"The only way we would (shut down a plant) is if there's some kind of violations in there, or if we truly thought it was for the safety of everyone in that plant, or for food safety," Parson said.
"We want to make every precaution we can for the people that work in those plants, because ... we've got to make sure those food lines are open."