Missouri job centers will now require appointments for all in-person services and masks at all locations.
The restrictions go into effect Friday and will be in place through Dec. 31. Restrictions may, however, be extended into 2021, according to a news release from the Missouri Office of Workforce Development.
Job centers are designed to help displaced workers and people seeking employment through resources and training.
“Our top priority is delivering services in a safe and responsible manner,” Office of Workforce Development Director Dr. Mardy Leathers said. “With layoffs due to COVID-19 closures, our work right now is even more important. In order to help Missourians skill up and get back to work, we have to keep our centers safe and our staff and customers healthy.”
All state job centers closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Centers reopened to the public in September through a multi-phase process.
Missouri residents are required to schedule appointments before visiting job centers. Centers will adhere to social distancing, mandatory mask wearing and other COVID-19 safety regulations for the safety of staff and visitors, according to the release.
Job seekers and displaced workers uncomfortable visiting in person can access services by phone at 1-888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.