JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers and members of their staff received COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday that were intended for other state employees.
Lisa Cox, public information officer for the Department of Health and Senior Services, told the Missourian in an email that the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team had been stationed at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, vaccinating eligible state employees from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety. All of those employees were in the tiers approved for vaccinations by the state, Cox said.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, was one of the lawmakers who got the vaccine and sent her staff to get vaccinated as well.
She said she became aware of the vaccinations via a message on an app from a member of the Senate. She then alerted Democratic members of the House, the Senate and their staff by sending out a short email that read: “Vaccines are currently at capitol plaza hotel for state employees. Must have employee ID.” The Missourian acquired this email from a staff member in the House.
“I saw members from several different departments, whether that was the Attorney General’s Office, the House, Senate staffers,” Quade said. “I mean, it seemed like all state employees were welcomed in there, and the individuals who were working were definitely saying yes to all of that.”
Quade said she received an email from Dana Miller, chief clerk and administrator for the House, about two hours after she received the vaccine. In the email, Miller clarified that “the vaccination event scheduled today was for the Department of Public Safety and MoDOT employees who were within eligible tiers for the vaccine.” The Missourian received the email from another state representative.
Those employees would be considered essential workers, a part of the Phase 1B, Tier 1, vaccination group. This phase includes first responders, emergency management and public works employees.
Cox also verified that the vaccination site was not open to all state employees, as Quade had been led to believe.
Cox said this kind of confusion can create problems for the vaccination rollout across the state.
“The vaccine is available at a very limited supply right now, and that’s a nationwide issue, so that’s why our priority groups exist,” Cox said. “Obviously, I don’t know fully what happened, and with that said, if there is ever a concern that wastage may be on the cusp, then obviously we would rather it be in anyone’s arm than be thrown in the trash.”
Quade said the people administering the vaccine at the hotel made it seem like there was more than enough.
“The folks that were working there made it seem like there was excess, and they were just kind of waiting around,” Quade said. “If they aren’t all used, sometimes they have to throw them away depending on the timeline and then sometimes they will take them back to the headquarters where they then recycle them.”
The representative said the confusion in Jefferson City on Wednesday speaks to a larger issue in the vaccine rollout.
“This has been such a mess from the administration standpoint, like even folks in Jefferson City don’t know what’s going on,” Quade said.
Several lawmakers are out because of positive COVID-19 tests, and Quade said while she regretted that the vaccines weren’t meant for her, she was glad members of her staff were able to get vaccinated.
“Folks are not wearing masks and not being safe,” Quade said. “So, of course, when there was an opportunity, I was like, ‘Put your coats on guys.’”
Cox said the vaccination site will continue giving shots to first responders all week.