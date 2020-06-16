Missourians planning trips to their favorite state parks soon will have the chance to reserve a date a year in advance.

Missouri State Parks will increase the reservation window for campgrounds from a six-month period to a 12-month period starting June 30, according to a news release from the Department of Natural Resources.

“The one-year camping reservation window will better allow large groups traveling together to book in advance,” Missouri State Parks director Mike Sutherland said. “As of Tuesday, June 30, all campers, such as the anglers who camp at the trout parks year after year, can begin making their reservations for the 2021 season.”

In May, Missouri State Parks announced it's gradual push toward pre-pandemic operations and reopened campsites, while issuing a number of health and safety measures for guests and staff. 

Campers are encouraged to make reservations at www.icampmo.com and follow social distancing guidelines upon arrival.

The additional measures include the following:

  • Reservations are required prior to arrival.

  • Campground occupancy may be limited at some parks and sites.

  • Missouri State Parks has increased the frequency of cleaning shower houses and restrooms.

  • Campers may use a new contactless, self-check-in feature.

  • There are occupancy restrictions in shower houses and restrooms.

  • Missouri State Parks only accept credit and debit cards.

Visit mostateparks.com for more information and individual park advisories. For questions regarding Missouri State Parks, contact moparks@dnr.mo.gov.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

