The state is ready to begin returning to normal operations at Missouri parks.
“I will stress that we are in Phase 1 of what we are doing and social distancing is a key to it,” Parson said. “It’s going to take all of us to take that self-responsibility to make sure that you do take that upon yourselves, to abide by the rules.”
Specifically, Parson, along with the Director of the Department of Natural Resources Carol Comer, addressed how the state’s parks will be handled during the reopening.
“While safety, outdoor recreation and service to our visitors are all very important to us, the safety of guests and our team members remain our top priority,” Comer said.
According to Comer, state parks’ restaurants, shops, marinas and hotel-style lodging will be reopening gradually from Monday to May 15, with parks that had been previously been completely closed — Castle Wood State Park, Elephant Rock State Park, Watkins Wool and Mill and Weston Bend State Park — reopening for day use starting May 11. Comer stressed that overnight camping, pools, tours, beaches and other activities that don’t allow for proper social distancing protocol will still be suspended until May 18, at which time they will be reevaluated.
“This approach will help ensure visitors can enjoy Missouri’s natural and cultural resources by minimizing overcrowding at Missouri state parks and historic sites,” Comer said.
While there are those that are excited to get back to “normal life,” there are many Missourians that are concerned about the reopening. In response to those with concerns, Mark Stringer, director of the Department of Mental Health, said it’s OK to have to some anxiety.
“Many people who will be returning to work next week will understandably be nervous about it, and there is nothing wrong with that,” Stringer said. “But I can assure you that proper precautions and common sense make a huge difference in how and where the virus appears.”