Those who are sick of constantly being indoors are in luck after Missouri State Parks announced it will begin a "phased" reopening of campsites Monday.
"We thought that it was the right time, looking at what other states are doing around us," said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks.
The reopening comes with these guidelines for campers:
- Reservations will be required prior to arrival.
- Campground occupancy will be limited at some parks and sites.
- Campers will use a new contactless, self-check-in feature.
- There will be occupancy restrictions in shower houses and restrooms. Missouri State Parks will increase the frequency of cleaning shower houses and restrooms
- Missouri State Parks will only accept credit and debit cards as payment.
Reservations for next week of May 18 are full. Beginning Monday campers can start reserving spots for May 26 and beyond.
"The feedback that we've gotten from a lot of our guests is that they are ready for our campgrounds to be open," Sutherland said. "I think we are going to see a lot of folks making reservations, getting outside."
Visitors will have access to public restrooms and shower houses.
"We are in the hospitality business … we have increased our cleaning processes and cleaning procedures a little bit," Sutherland said. "We'll be diligent in keeping everything safe."
Keeping parks and campgrounds safe is a shared responsibility, he said.
"The more the public can help us in keeping everything clean, cleaning up after themselves, staying in smaller groups, not congregating in large groups, if a trial is busy go to a different trail," Sutherland said. "The more our visitors can do that, that makes it easier for all of us."
Sutherland stressed the importance of continuing to social distance.
"Even outdoors, when people are all getting together in one spot, you have challenges with social distancing and being respectful to each other," he said.
Social distancing can lead you to new experiences.
"We have over 1,100 miles of trails throughout the state," he said. "If you go to a spot and it looks kind of crowded … probably not very far from you is another trail that doesn't have as many people. There are some beautiful experiences and maybe chances to find some places that you've never been."