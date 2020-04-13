The state is recalling 48,000 masks sent to first responders, some found not to have met standards after testing was conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services over the weekend.
The announcement comes at a time when those on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have been facing shortages of personal protective equipment.
Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten announced that the State Emergency Management Agency sent out a notice to local law enforcement and fire service agencies on Monday afternoon recalling KN95 masks that were sent out on April 2 and April 8.
“We’ve asked our local response partners to immediately pull those masks out of circulation and to make sure they are not used, and SEMA will be collecting those masks to ensure they’re not used,” Karsten said.
Karsten said the state follows a process when it comes to PPE procurement that includes putting out specifications for vendors, checking references and asking for samples or photographs of the products.
In response to the recall, Karsten said they are establishing a working group composed of “experts on PPE” from DPS, DHSS and SEMA to look into the issue more closely. Karsten said they will also invite the attorney general’s office to assist the group in its review, as well as their “procurement specialist” from the state Office of Administration.
KN95 masks perform virtually the same as N95 masks, but they are made in China and were left out of the FDA’s March 24 Emergency Use Authorization, which allowed the import of N95 masks not approved by the National Institutes of Occupational Safety and Health. According to the FDA, KN95 masks were excluded from the authorization because of concerns over fraudulent products.
However, on April 3, the FDA issued a new authorization in response to persistent mask shortages that allowed for the import of KN95 masks from China, so long as certain criteria are met. The FDA also said, though, that it recommends importers work to ensure that their product is authentic.
Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish, who also serves as president of the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association, said the state sent 53 KN95 masks for all of Lewis County, which has a population of about 10,000 people and includes three law enforcement agencies and four fire districts.
Fifteen of those masks went to Parrish’s department, where he kept one for each of his six deputies before sending the rest to the jail, where extra precautions are being taken as people are booked.
Parrish said he got the recall email from SEMA on Monday, and none of his deputies has used the masks since they were received on April 5.
“I appreciate the state authorities making sure the equipment they sent out is safe for first responders to use,” Parrish said.“I’m sure it had to be a tough call for them. We appreciate them trying to keep us safe, and I know they’re working hard to try to get us some masks that will work.”
Parrish said that they plan on mailing back the KN95 masks they received.
Plasma donations
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams also announced at the Monday briefing that the state is encouraging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, with the hope of helping current patients.
“People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that have the potential to work against the virus,” a DHSS release sent later in the day said. “The plasma obtained from the blood of people who recovered from COVID-19 (convalescent plasma) is being evaluated as treatment for hospitalized patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.”
People are eligible to donate plasma if they are over 18, are not pregnant, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days. Donations are voluntary and unpaid.
Alternate care facility
Starting Tuesday, Missouri’s first alternative care site to treat COVID-19 will start accepting medically-referred patients, if necessary. The care site, a Quality Inn hotel in Florissant, will be capable of serving more than 100 COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms.
Last month, a joint federal-state team including the Missouri National Guard was tasked with assessing locations around the state that could be converted into health care facilities, including convention centers, arenas and hotels.
“The plan was to have options that could best fit our needs based on how widely the pandemic spread,” Karsten said, calling the project “an unprecedented rapid response.”
Financial strains
Gov. Mike Parson was joined by Herb Kuhn, CEO and president of the Missouri Hospital Association, who said the response to the pandemic has been effective because of cooperation among health care facilities, training programs and adjusting to meet changing needs.
For example, more than 1,000 ICU beds have been converted and remote testing sites have been established.
Kuhn said that hospitals are feeling financial strains as a result of COVID-19, and Missouri hospital revenues are “off” by more than 50%, but they have received money through the federal CARES Act, including $100 billion for health care providers nationwide, the first $30 billion payment.
“Of that $30 billion, approximately $618 million came to the state of Missouri to support 5,252 healthcare workers or organizations in the state,” Kuhn said. “Of that $30 billion, hospitals received about half, but with our current decline in revenues, it only sustains us for about 10 days.”
In response, Kuhn said, the state has created a financial task force to help it monitor the liquidity challenges of hospitals, pointing out that four of Missouri’s 10 largest employers are hospitals and health care systems.
“The coronavirus experience reminds us of the indispensable need of hospitals for communities and for the state of Missouri, and we’re grateful for all the help and support that we are getting,” Kuhn said.
Lawmakers’ return
Sen. Caleb Rowden announced Monday via Twitter that state lawmakers are tentatively planning to return to work on April 27.
“We will continue to work toward finding the right balance between protecting the safety of #MOLeg members, staff and the public and understanding the critical nature of the work we have been elected to do for the people of Missouri,” Rowden wrote. “We believe both are possible!”