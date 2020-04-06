The state has received more than 900 applications in response to a call for medical professionals not currently part of the workforce to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team .
A group of HR professionals and “DMAT experts” are reviewing applications and are hiring “expeditiously” to fill needs, according to Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.
Positions on the MO DMAT-1 team are paid, and workers are needed to work 12-hour shifts. Karsten also said that it is preferred that applicants have had patient contact within the last six months, and that they must include their license number and resume when applying on the DMAT website.
Based on models for COVID-19 in Missouri, Karsten said, additional personnel will be needed to help at medical facilities. Despite “national news headlines” in the past three days that COVID-19 deaths are leveling off in New York and Washington, Missouri’s curve is still climbing.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was reporting 2,722 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, as well as 39 deaths. This represents an increase of 355 cases in one day, Missouri’s largest jump to date.
All of those increases were reported by private labs. At the state’s official testing lab, there were no new positive COVID-19 test results for the first time since March 23, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams.
The state lab has a 24-hour turnaround as opposed to private labs, which can take up to a week or more.
Tracking the spread
Parson was joined by Stevan Whitt, senior associate dean of clinical affairs and chief clinical officer at MU, where he is also an associate professor of clinical medicine specializing in critical care and infectious disease. Whitt is one of eight infectious disease experts the state talks with on a weekly basis, and he said that social distancing has been effective at slowing the spread of new infections in the state, but that residents must remain vigilant.
“Our hospitals are able to keep up with needs of the seriously ill, and we now have more people in the recovery phase than we have new infections,” Whitt said.
According to MU Health Care inpatient data, there were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday and 14 suspected COVID-19 patients whose test results were still not known. The information on its website is updated regularly throughout the day.
There were no COVID-19 patients Monday at Boone Hospital Center, though the testing results displayed on the hospital’s website indicate 15 confirmed positive cases. Ben Cornelius, the Boone Hospital Center director of marketing, said the hospital had not yet had any COVID-19 inpatients.
Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer at Truman Veterans’ Hospital, said the VA had no inpatients with COVID-19 on Monday.
Although the numbers of COVID-19 hospitalization are low, that doesn’t mean they’ll stay low.
A study done at the University of Texas at Austin analyzed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to estimate the probability of outbreaks in every county in the U.S. The study estimated a 100% likelihood of an epidemic in Boone County. The researchers assumed only one out of 10 cases are being reported.
Official state business
Gov. Mike Parson said that he thinks the legislature will have an opportunity between now and the June 30 deadline to call a special session and have legislators return to the Capitol finish the state budget.
“I think by the end, hopefully, we’re going to be on the downside of this virus, but the Constitution says we’ve got to do that so, frankly, me and the legislators have got to find a way to do that,” Parson said. “It’s the only way we can move forward in the state of Missouri.”
Parson also signed a new executive order on Monday, which changes rules related to notaries in the state of Missouri. Specifically, the order suspends requirements that people must appear in-person before a notary public as long as audio and video technology is used, with certain requirements detailed in the order.
“This will help protect the health and safety of Missourians who wish to execute changes to their important documents,” Parson said.
Parson also said he does not plan to start wearing a face mask at this time, but things change daily and they’ve taken precautions at the Governor’s Office.
“If you feel like wearing one, you could wear one, and I have no opposition to anybody wanting to do that,” he said. “But right now I will probably be one that doesn’t wear one until things change or I feel like there’s more of a need to it.”
Watch the full briefing here.