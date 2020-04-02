With unemployment claims rising rapidly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Labor is taking steps to aid both those out of work and impacted businesses.
For workers, the state agency is in the process of waiving the week of waiting requirement before filing for all unemployment claims filed as a result of the coronavirus, according to its website.
For employers, the department is in the process of temporarily waiving unemployment taxes to employers for benefits paid out to claimants as a result of a loss of work due to the coronavirus. The change is authorized under Missouri Executive Order 20-4. Additionally, the first-quarter employer contribution and wage payment due date has been extended until June 1, though the reports are still due by April 30, according to the department’s website.
Over 104,000 people in Missouri filed unemployment claims last week, a 147% increase from the previous week, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. Job loss tied to COVID-19 was cited in 85% of the claims.
Nationally, 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in February. Data about the unemployment rate in March will be released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday.
The Missouri Department of Labor is waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor “to properly administer and receive the funding” for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) program, which was signed into law Friday.
“We expect this guidance very soon and like thousands of Missourians, we’re anxiously awaiting word from our federal partners so that we can provide the new benefits as quickly as possible,” the department said in a news release Thursday.
Two measures included in CARES to assist those who are unemployed because of COVID-19 are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which may provide unemployment insurance to people who are not eligible for regular and extended benefits, andPandemic Federal Additional Compensation, which may provide an additional $600 on top of weekly unemployment benefits for up to four months until July 31.
People should file for unemployment benefits immediately after they are separated from work, the agency said. The Missouri Department of Labor said in a news release that the best way for workers to file a claim is online at UInteract.labor.mo.gov. People who do not have access to internet should call their regional claims center.
Workers may qualify for unemployment benefits if COVID-19 causes their employer to shut down operations temporarily, if an employer lays off employees because of the loss of production caused by the coronavirus, if they are in mandatory quarantine because of suspicion of having the coronavirus or if they are asymptomatic and impose a self-quarantine because of the coronavirus, according to the Missouri Department of Labor website.
In most cases, if an individual leaves work to care for children because of school/daycare closures as a result of COVID-19, they are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
If an individual has exhausted unemployment benefits for the benefit year, at this time they are not eligible for additional unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus, according to the agency.
The Missouri Department of Labor will be updating its website labor.mo.gov/coronavirus as it receives more information from the federal government.