Stephens College will hold its annual Honors Convocation ceremony in an online video format at 3 p.m. Friday.
The format is being used in order to comply with guidelines and restrictions relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the school.
The convocation, which honors students, faculty and staff, will feature previously recorded award presentations by members of the Stephens College community, such as Dianne Lynch, president of Stephens College, and Leslie Willey, vice president of academic affairs.
An electronic program with award recipients listed will also be available online.
The online presentation of the Honors Convocation is being held at its originally scheduled time.
Despite not being able to hold the event in person, Willey said she is excited that more of the Stephens College community will have the opportunity to tune in to the convocation and celebrate the achievements of students, faculty and staff with the online format.