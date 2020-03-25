Stephens College will stay closed for the rest of the semester and postpone commencement ceremonies to late August, the school announced Wednesday evening.

Stephens College joins MU and Columbia College in canceling in-person classes for the rest of the semester. Classes will be taught online.

Stephens had previously canceled in-person classes through April 10 but made the decision to remain closed after Columbia issued a stay-at-home order that extends through 8 a.m. April 24, according to a news release from the school.

"As you are aware, it has been our intention that the College would remain closed until April 13, at which time we had hoped that we would be able to return to regular on-campus operations," Stephens College President Dianne Lynch said in an online letter to the campus community. "Clearly the city’s decision yesterday precludes us from doing so."

According to the release, Stephens will host its commencements Aug. 28 and 29. Columbia College has postponed its commencement and will let May graduates walk in the December ceremony, according to previous Missourian reporting. MU has not made a decision yet as to its commencement ceremonies.

The Stephens website features a page for questions that parents and students might have related to COVID-19 and the school's move online.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

