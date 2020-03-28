MU Health Care's drive-thru testing facility is temporarily closed after a thunderstorm swept through mid-Missouri on Saturday. 

MU Health Care first tweeted around 8:30 a.m. to announce the temporary closure.

The facility reopened at 9:45 a.m., but MU Health Care later said it might be forced to close the testing center for short periods throughout Saturday, depending on the forecast. 

Power outages in central Columbia affected approximately 1,132 people and lasted for about three hours early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from Columbia Power and Light

By 2 a.m., power was restored to all affected customers. The outage was caused by an electrical fault in the circuit that feeds out from the power plant substation, according to the post. 

According to the weather team at KOMU, storms are likely to strengthen as they travel eastward across the state. The areas east of U.S. 63 and U.S. 50 are most likely to see severe weather. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

